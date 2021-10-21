    • October 21, 2021
    Raiders Make Mid-Season Move by Adding CB Desmond Trufant

    Free agent cornerback Desmond Trufant Is the latest to join the Raiders.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Las Vegas Raiders have added some support in the secondary by signing free agent cornerback Desmond Trufant to the squad.

    Initially a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2013 NFL Draft, he is a 2015 Pro Bowl selection and 2013 Pro Football Focus Defensive Rookie of the Year.

    Trufant spent seven seasons with the Falcons before making pitstops at the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and now the Raiders.

    So far in his career, Trufant has appeared in 105 games, starting in 103 of those appearances. He has 349 tackles including 288 solo tackles.

    Trufant also has booked six sacks, 14 interceptions, 84 passes defended, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries during his career.

    Hopefully, Trufant can bring his veteran experience to the young secondary, leading them and helping them improve as the season goes on.

    The Raiders placed safety Roderic Teamer on the reserved/injured list on a corresponding move.

