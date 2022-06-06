Raiders Promote Marcel Reece to Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders have promoted the former fullback to be the owners right hand man.

The former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Marcel Reece has been promoted to become the franchise’s next Vice President and Chief of Staff.

Following a season full of turmoil in the franchise's front office, the Raiders made the move to promote someone the Raiders Owner Mark Davis truly trusts.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mick Akers, Reece has held both positions since late May.

The Raiders haven’t had any good news from their front office for quite some time, so learning from this hire, the franchise hopes Reece can start turning things around and bring some stability for Davis and the rest of the team’s executives.

Prior to the promotion, Reece served as the Chief People Officer and Senior Advisor for the Raiders and Davis.

The Raiders’ front office have seen more than a fair share of departures, starting with longtime team president Marc Badain just before the start of training camp last season, and then the controversial exit of interim team president Dan Ventrelle in May of this year.

In an article by the New York Times that described the Raiders alleged dysfunctional front office, Reece was identified as one of the top executives to have Davis’s ear.

“A rising star within Davis’ ranks, and that certainly held true with Reece’s most recent promotion,” said the Times.

Reece was a full/running back for the Raiders for seven seasons (2009-2015), within those years he made a name for himself as a dynamic playmaker on both the rushing and passing game, and becoming one of the best fullbacks in the NFL.

In his career with the Raiders, Reece would play 92 games (67 starts), with 183 rushes for 844 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 205 receptions for 2,015 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He was named second-team All-Pro for the 2013 season and four-time Pro Bowler from 2012-2014.

The end of his playing career with the Raiders happened rather abruptly as he was cut upon returning from a league suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He would finish his NFL career the following season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Reece was hired by the Raiders in late 2020 after spending time at the NFL Network as a football analyst.

In less than two years, the Raiders have him listed second on the club’s organizational chart, right Davis.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews