SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Quarterback Marcus Mariota Activated From Injured Reserve

Hikaru Kudo

The highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL is back on the active roster.

The former Oregon Duck quarterback, Heisman winner and number two overall pick has returned to the active roster with a day to spare.

Marcus Mariota was designated to return on September 30 after straining his pectoral muscle on Sept. 7. Per NFL rule, teams are required to activate players within three weeks, or the player would remain ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

While in no ways does this mean starting quarterback Derek Carr will lose his starting job anytime soon, it does mean that Carr will be able to work on quarterback skills with Mariota in practice.

Mariota was signed by the Raiders this past offseason for a $7.5 million base salary and a $17 million salary if he should start.

The former Titans starting quarterback was attractive to the Raiders because of his experience in the NFL. The best way to improve Carr is by throwing someone else in practice with experience, with knowledge of that game that can improve and push Carr in practice.

Furthermore, Mariota is experienced in rushing as a quarterback. In every season that he played for the Titans, he rushed for at least 5.4 yards per carry. He has scored 11 rushing touchdowns and moved the chains 87 times from rushing in his career.

Mariota averaged 22.2 rushing yards per game with the Titans.

In comparison, Carr averages 2.8 rushing yards per game.

While Carr’s protection is back, as evidenced by the Chiefs game a couple of weeks ago, a versatile quarterback is always better than a traditional quarterback.

With Mariota’s talents, Carr can work on escaping the pocket and rushing the ball at times, instead of constantly depending on his running backs or passing game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Importance of Winning Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders (3-2) are coming off of a bye week. Week 6 is a must win game as they must continue the positive momentum from two weeks ago.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Previewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the Las Vegas Raiders now off their bye, we'll take a first look at their next opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

warthunder727

Raiders Specialists Are Important Piece of Winning Franchise

On any team, special teams are just as important as the offense and defense. The Raiders specialists deliver on the field when they need to.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders COVID-19 List Adds a New Name

The Las Vegas Raiders saw Maurice Hurst get taken off of the COVID-19 list while adding rookie Damon Arnette.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Predicting Las Vegas Raiders Record for Rest of the Season

We'll be going through the Las Vegas Raiders remaining schedule and see how the road to a playoff berth shakes out

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Historic Impact of Bye Week on the Las Vegas Raiders

Taking a long look at the bye week on the Las Vegas Raiders historically.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Player Predictions for Rest of the Season

We look at different player predictions for the rest of the season as the Las Vegas Raiders move forward.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Who Need to Step Up Going Forward

We take a look at three Las Vegas Raiders who need to produce more as the 2020 season continues.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Clelin Ferrell Leads Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Revolution

The surging Las Vegas Raiders are watching Clelin Ferrell lead their defensive revolution.

Tom LaMarre