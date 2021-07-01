Raiders Roster Evaluation: Matt Dickerson

Former Tennessee Titan Matt Dickerson is entering his first training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

As an undrafted player, defensive end Matt Dickerson didn't see much action in his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

He was only active for 18 games across three seasons from 2018-2020, and never played more than 18% of the Titans' total defensive snaps.

The former UCLA Bruin has a new opportunity now with the Las Vegas Raiders after they signed him to a contract earlier this offseason.

It could be the chance he needs to jumpstart his career after a relatively quiet start to his pro career,

Dickerson admittedly didn't put up huge numbers while he was in college, totaling 94 total tackles in four years, 6.5 being for a loss with a career .5 sack to his name.

His ratings from Pro Football Focus haven't been high either in the limited number of snaps he's been graded on.

The pessimistic take would be to say that, based on his career so far, it could be an uphill battle for Dickerson to grab one of the last spots in the Raiders defensive line.

Of course, as stated earlier, this could be the opportunity that Dickerson has been waiting for to have the break-out moment his career needs.

In either case, the Raiders will give him the chance to see how it plays out once training camp rolls around.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin