Raiders Hire Matt Edwards as Pass Rush Specialist Coach

The former Tennessee Titans assistant makes his way to the Las Vegas Raiders as a Defensive Assistant and Pass Rush Specialist.

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Matt Edwards as a Defensive Assistant and Pass Rush Specialist Coach.

The former Tennessee Titans Assistant Special Teams Coach and Assistant Outside Linebacker Coach makes his way to Las Vegas after being released last January.

Edwards began his NFL coaching career in 2017 as an assistant in Tennessee, majority of the time working as a special teams coach.

He began transitioning to an assistant outside linebacker coach in 2021.

Last season, during his time as an outside linebacker assistant, he worked alongside edge rusher Harold Landry III.

Edwards helped him elevate his game and recorded career-high numbers, 75 total tackles (51 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, 12 sacks and one forced fumble.

He was also named to his first Pro Bowl of his young career.

Edwards also worked quite well with former Titans, and now Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown.

Brown had the most productive seasons of his career working under Edwards from 2018-2020, lined up at the weak side linebacker position, also known as the right outside linebacker.

In 2018, Brown was the eight-highest graded linebacker in the entire NFL by Pro Football Focus with an overall defensive grade of 81.2, while recording 97 total tackles (64 solo), eight tackles for loss, six sacks, and one interception.

The following season Brown would mark his only 100-plus tackles in a single season (105).

Edwards will not be assisting new linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, instead he will be tasked to work specifically with defensive line coach Frank Okam, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on strategizing the best possible plays for getting to the quarterback.

He will also be learning from Senior Defensive Assistant Rob Ryan who was brought in to assist the defensive coaches.

The Raiders pass-rush has gotten better over the last couple of seasons, with help of rising star Maxx Crosby.

By adding the pass rushing services of sack master Chandler Jones to the mix, Edwards will have plenty of talent to have a consistent pass-rush and find ways to help improve the Raiders defense.

Edwards has also updated his social media accounts to a Raiders logo with Just Win Baby in his headline.

