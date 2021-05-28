Raiders 2020 NFL Draft Class Finally Getting Fair Shot

Labeling players a bust after the conditions they went through last year is obscene, but it doesn't stop critics from doing so.

Based on last year's situation with COVID-19, the league canceled many organized team practice activities (OTAs), training camps, rookie camps, and all preseason games, leaving the incoming rookies with no good transition into the NFL.

"I would say for the vast majority of rookies who come into the league, what you stated is true. But then there are guys like Rookie of the Year last year, Justin Herbert, guys who are going to have success. There are guys who are just so talented and so skilled, and even not having a full understanding of what it is they're doing they still do it," Matt Millen said.

Millen, the Raiders legendary linebacker and former Detroit Lions CEO, is a longtime friend of Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter. Millen recently joined Carpenter on the Radio, as he was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

"Doesn't mean that the draft class last year was a poor draft class. It didn't perform like they wanted it to perform. But now, you know, now they'll have another year, now they have a better understanding, and then you can start judging them now," Millen said.

The Raiders drafted a group of wide receivers--Henry Ruggs III, Lynn Bowden Jr., who was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the start of last season, and Bryan Edwards.

They also added a pair of cornerbacks --Amik Robertson and first-round selection Damon Arnette.

Versatility and talent accumulated on both offense and defense was the desire in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tanner Muse, a hybrid linebacker who can also play safety if needed, and John Simpson, a lineman who showed Raider Nation last year his talent plugged in across the offensive line, are just two examples.

"I'll pump the brakes a little bit. I wouldn't say last year was a normal year, that's for, and I wouldn't say that it was a complete bust for that draft class, but I would say that this year, they should be well on their way to taking the step of what they should become," Millen said.

It might be a little early and unfair to call anyone in last year's draft class a bust, but it will be understandable if they do not perform well this season that they can be labeled a bust.

