Raiders Opponents Ranked: QBs, No. 2

We look at ranking the top-five of the best opposing quarterbacks the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season

In making it back-to-back to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include having to face a number of high-caliber quarterbacks throughout the season, several of them in their division.

Just to illustrate how deep that field is, the quarterback who just won the Super Bowl isn't even No.1. 

It's of no insult to the Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford, though, who proved he has what it takes to win big-time games last season. 

Ability was never a question with Stafford, who showed to have some of the best arm talent in the NFL during his 12 years with the Detroit Lions. 

It led to plenty of big numbers, but little winning, only getting to the playoffs three times in that span and going 0-3 in those appearances. 

That's why Stafford requested the Lions trade him last off-season, and he found the perfect partner in the Rams and head coach Sean McVay. 

With the Rams, Stafford led the way for a 12-5 season, the most wins he's ever had in the regular season. 

He matched career-highs in completion rate and touchdown passes with 67.2 percent and 41, respectively, while also throwing for 4,886 yards. 

Stafford did end up leading the league in interceptions with 17, but based on how the season ended, it's likely Rams fans don't care much. 

That, of course, ended in a world championship, with Stafford finally cashing in on the potential that made him the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2009. 

Going into this season, Stafford and the Rams should remain on the short list of Super Bowl favorites. 

Stafford's connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp is arguably the best in the NFL after only one season together. 

They should be in prime form by the time the Raiders play the Rams early in December, which will be a huge test for the Raiders' secondary. 

It also should be an important game for two teams that figure to be in the playoff mix and a potential measuring stick for the new-look Raiders' potential. 

