Maxx Crosby Deserves DPOY Love

The Las Vegas Raiders defense won't be winning any accolades anytime soon with their tendency to fall apart at key moments.

That shouldn't mean, though, that the season defensive end Maxx Crosby is having shouldn't get recognized by those who vote for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Will he win it? Probably not, but regardless, Crosby has solidified himself as one of the most consistent and well-rounded defensive lineman in the league.

He ranks third out of 117 eligible players in Pro Football Focus edge rushers grading, with no one being better against the run.

That's not hard to understand, as Crosby leads the Raiders in total tackles, leads the NFL in tackles for loss and is recognized by PFF as having a league-best 49 run stops.

His motor simply doesn't ever stop running, a big reason why opposing teams average a yard more per carry when they run away from Crosby's side of the field.

Crosby has continued to bring the heat as a pass rusher as well, with already having a career-high 11.5 sacks and 59 total quarterback pressures.

That sack total was fourth in the NFL entering last Sunday, and it's even more impressive considering that Crosby has been the lone source of pass rush for much of the Raiders defense this season, with Chandler Jones second with 4.5 sacks.

There's no doubt he's due to make his second-straight Pro Bowl, but Crosby has played too well this season for the rest of the Raiders defense to hold him down.

