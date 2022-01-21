Maxx Crosby Talks From His Heart about Bisaccia

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke from his heart about his desire to have Rich Bisaccia lead the Silver and Black.

Maxx Crosby has made headlines this season in what was only his third year in the league.

The star defensive end finished the NFL season as a Second-Team All-Pro honoree and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Crosby appeared on sports television host Colin Cowherd's show, "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Thursday, where he gave opinions on the future of the organization and reflected on his status as a leader.

Cowherd asked Crosby who he wants leading the Raiders as head coach next season.

"Rich [Bisaccia] is my pick, if it was up to me," Crosby said. "He's a great leader. He's a leader of men. He's somebody you look forward to seeing every morning and just getting to work with.

"I think he's earned the right. We won 10 games this year with all the things going on in our building, we still found a way to stay together and win, and I think that's a big reflection of Rich."

Crosby was also asked if he's surprised that he's taken a role as a leader for Las Vegas, despite coming up as an underrated player.

"For me, I try to just take life one day at a time," Crosby said. "At the end of the day, I try to just stack up days and just be the best version of me I can be, whether that's being a leader, being the best player I can be, I try to be the best at whatever I put my heart into.

"Every single day I walk in the building, I want to be an example for the younger guys, an example for the older guys and just lead the way by my actions instead of my mouth."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter