Maxx Crosby Signs Extension on Anniversary of His Sobriety

The 2021 season was huge for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. The first-time Pro Bowler has quickly risen to the top of the league as one of the NFL's premier pass rushers after what was his third season as a pro.

The hard work and effort have paid off, as Crosby signed a four-year, $98.98-million contract extension he signed with Las Vegas on Friday.

However, the date of March 11 will hold much more meaning than the first big deal of his NFL career when Crosby looks back on life. Only two years before the date of his extension, the 24-year-old decided to become sober and had the date tattooed on his hand to serve as a reminder.

"The odds of that happening are so low, but it's also ironic," Crosby said, via Raiders.com. "I know in the last two years how much work I've put in, how much sacrifice, so much growth in everything I've been doing and seeing it paying off.

"Obviously, this is just the beginning of where I want to be, but this is an incredible gesture by the team and I'm just fired up to get back in the playoffs and continue chasing a ring."

Crosby had spoken about his prior reliance on alcohol while on former Raider Will Compton's podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys," about a year ago after his one-year anniversary.

Today, the star edge rusher can reflect on his accomplishments and remember he deserves every one of his accolades both on and off the field.

