Evaluating Each of the Raiders’ Defensive Team Captains

The Las Vegas Raiders defense will be led by Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue this season.

Defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue were selected as captains for the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

The majority of the Raiders’ captains are members of the offense, but Crosby and Ngakoue were rightfully selected to represent the defense.

Crosby is entering his third season with the organization and hasn’t missed a start yet. Last season, the defensive end made 20 solo tackles and recorded seven sacks.

His rookie campaign was even more impressive, though, as he recorded 36 solo tackles and 10 sacks. This is the 24-year-old’s first season as a captain.

Ngakoue was signed by the Raiders in March, and the team is already high on the one-time Pro Bowler. The new addition to Las Vegas’ defense already has had a very impactful career, having started in 62 games in his four years with the Jaguars.

The six-year veteran has been on a decline in recent years, but still poses a big threat to backfields around the league.

Ngakoue also is reuniting with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley was Jacksonville’s head coach during Ngakoue’s rookie season. You can expect to see immediate chemistry between the two as soon as Week 1.

This season will feature the fewest number of defensive captains on coach Jon Gruden’s squad since 2017 when Reggie Nelson and Khalil Mack were honored with the roles.

The new-look defense is going to be key for the Raiders this season, and it will be in good hands with its two captains leading the way.

