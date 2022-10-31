McDaniels Accepts Responsibility For 24-0 Loss to Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders took a major step in the wrong direction Sunday when they lost by a brutal score of 24-0 to the New Orleans Saints on the road.

In a loss like that, it's difficult to pinpoint how things could have gone so south despite a week of preparation.

For now, though, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels takes the blame.

"Obviously that wasn't good enough in any way, shape or form," McDaniels said after the game. "And that's my responsibility, so I have to do a much better job of getting ourselves ready to go here. We're better than that. And I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance and again, I own that. That's my responsibility. So we have to do much better, obviously, in every phase of the game to be able to compete with a team like that who's well coached, has good players. They obviously came ready to play and did a much better job than we did. So starts with me. And we're going to work hard, we're going to fix it."

McDaniels said he and the team will have to figure out what exactly went wrong.

"We've performed and played much better than this," McDaniels said. "We've coached better than this and when we play a game like this backwards on the road against a good team in a hostile environment, you make things difficult on yourselves. So didn't get off to a good start and again, they did. And credit to them. Dennis [Allen] did a great job with his team today and like I said, I got to do better."

