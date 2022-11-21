McDaniels: 'We Were Adamant About Trying to Maintain Our Balance'

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for over 100 yards for the first time in almost a month in Sunday's 22-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos.

When Las Vegas and Denver met earlier this season, Jacobs ran for 144 yards in what would be the first of three-straight games with 140-plus rushing yards for the former Pro Bowler.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in his post-game press conference on Sunday that getting the ball to Jacobs was a part of the game plan, and one that would become key down the stretch.

"I thought they [Denver] did a pretty good job -- they played a lot of five people at the line of scrimmage in their nickel today, and I think they do a great job; they do a phenomenal job, they really do on defense," McDaniels said. "That's why they're ranked first in the league. And they changed it up a little bit on us. They brought some different pressures that we didn't see in the first game.

"We were adamant about trying to maintain our balance. We didn't want it to become a pass, pass, pass game. And I thought JJ [Jacobs] hung in there. He had to be patient and grind a few tough yards out there, but I thought he did a good job, took care of the ball again, which is always a good thing. And [he] gave us an opportunity there to use some play-action passes, which ultimately, that was huge in overtime. That was what those two were off of, is play action. So a lot of that credit should go to JJ and the running game."

