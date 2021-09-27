Recap From Raiders 31-28 Win Over Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders treated fans to another overtime thriller in their win over the Miami Dolphins.

New fans of the Las Vegas Raiders have to feel spoiled with how the first two games at home with fans have gone, don't they?

It wouldn't be surprising if they at least felt a slight case of deja-vu, as the Raiders, for the second straight home game, won in overtime, beating the Miami Dolphins 31-28.

It didn't look like it would be a good day for the Raiders early on, as they found themselves down 14-0 late in the first quarter.

That deficit was caused by their own mistakes, as quarterback Derek Carr threw an 85-yard pick-six to Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Then on their next drive, on a fourth-and-1 play from their own 34-yard line, the Raiders decided to go for it, but came up short and set up Miami for a quick touchdown.

It seemed like the Raiders had fallen back into a too familiar trap game situation against a team most had picked them to beat.

This time, the Raiders, and most specifically Carr, didn't let the script end in the same way it had before.

In recovering from his interception, Carr would finish the game with 386 yards passing and two touchdowns, averaging nine yards per attempt.

It didn't come easy, as Carr had pressure in his face several times and the Raiders running game never got going in the first half.

In the second half and overtime, running back Peyton Barber was finally able to provide some balance, as he would finish with a career-high 111 rushing yards.

The Raiders' defense also came to play once again, putting a lot of pressure on Jacoby Brissett and limiting the Dolphins offense to six of 18 on third down.

To his credit, Brissett was able to hang in and make multiple big plays to bring the Dolphins back in the second half and force overtime after the Raiders had taken the lead.

After collapsing against Miami last year, though, the Raiders wouldn't be denied again, and they're now 3-0 for the first time since 2002 and at the top of the AFC standings.

