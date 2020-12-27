Recap from Raiders 26-25 Loss to the Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders playoff hopes are officially over after losing to the Miami Dolphins

With their backs against the wall and their playoff hopes on life support, the Las Vegas Raiders played as tough of a game as they’ve had in the last five weeks.

Derek Carr once again showed there shouldn’t be any doubt about his toughness and commitment to the team in coming back only nine days after sustaining what was thought to be a potentially season-ending groin injury.

The Raiders took advantage of Miami’s biggest defensive weakness and ran the ball effectively, with Josh Jacobs averaging 5.3 yards a carry.

Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller combined for 10 catches and 267 yards as they ate up the Dolphins secondary.

And the Raiders defense finally were able to get a push upfront and put on arguably their best performance of the season.

Until they didn’t.

Because despite outplaying the Dolphins for three quarters, when it came down to the plays that mattered, the Raiders once again came up short.

Raiders fans could point to several moments.

Daniel Carlson missing the extra point after Nelson Agholor’s 85-yard touchdown, allowing Myles Gaskin to get free for a 59-yard touchdown catch and run, or going zero-for-10 on third down and having to settle for four field goals.

More than anything though, head coach Jon Gruden deciding to bleed the clock rather than go for a touchdown when the Raiders got it to the Miami one with 1:50 to go was a decision he’ll have to wrestle with going forward.

It might not have been likely that Ryan Fitzpatrick would complete a – pass and also have his face mask inexplicably grabbed by Arden Key at the same time, but it happened all the same.

At this point, it’s just another gut-wrenching way that the Raiders have found to lose.

Questionable coaching, an offense that couldn't finish often enough, and a defense that once again fell apart when it mattered most will have fans wondering when this team can take that next step.

It's a fair question, and for at least another year, they'll have to wait to find out.

