Impact Dolphin Players to Watch Out for

These are the impact players the Las Vegas Raiders will need to watch out for on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to build some positive momentum towards the end of the season when they take on the Miami Dolphins this week.

As with every opponent, there are significant players for the Raiders to account for, and we’ll be looking at what Dolphins the Raiders need to worry about on Saturday.

Lynn Bowden Jr.

Well isn’t this an interesting twist of fate?

After being drafted in the third round of this year’s draft by the Raiders, Bowden was soon traded to the Dolphins back in September.

It didn’t look like much of a loss for the Raiders at first as Bowden didn’t play above 30% of the Dolphins snaps until week 13 against the Jets.

With more playing time being provided in recent weeks though, Bowden has taken advantage by leading the Dolphins in catches the last three weeks with 17.

Now in an established role, the former Kentucky quarterback could be a big problem for the Raiders as a dual-threat runner and receiver, something the Raiders hoped he could be for them originally.

Jerome Baker

The Dolphins' third-year linebacker has enjoyed a career-high season in multiple categories, such as sacks and tackles for loss.

It’s with generating pressure that he’s been very effective at lately, recording 3.5 sacks in his last two games.

The Raiders' offensive line will already have enough to worry about with a Dolphins defensive line that features Emmanuel Ogbah and Christian Wilkins.

Having to account for the potential of Baker (not to mention Kyle Van Noy) to bring pressure from the Dolphins' second level will make this a hard challenge for the Raiders' offensive line to handle.

