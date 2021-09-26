Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Dolphins

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders matchup with the Miami Dolphins

The time has now come for the Las Vegas Raiders to try to start the season 3-0, taking on the Miami Dolphins.

In trying to do something that the team hasn't done since 2002, there of course are several big keys to this matchup.

We'll look at those keys that the Raiders will need to hit on to have the best chance to win as well as our final game predictions.

Avoiding the big let down game

The Raiders and their fans surely have to be feeling good about the team's 2-0 start and who've they beat for those two wins.

This isn't the first time in recent years, though, that the Raiders have started out well, only to then fizzle out later.

Facing a Dolphins team that will be without their starting quarterback, it's easy to assume the Raiders should be the clear favorite.

That might be true, but therein also lies the trap of thinking the game is already yours when it isn't.

Backup QB Jacoby Brissett has proven to be capable before, and the Dolphins coaching and defense could give the Raiders trouble.

It's important for the Raiders not to think this will be an easy win, or else they could blow a prime opportunity at home.

Defense making a statement

Through two games, the Raiders defense already looks like a much-improved unit than what fans have seen the past few seasons.

The pass rush has been one of the best in the league in the early going, thereby helping the team's coverage ability as well.

If the Raiders want to prove that their defensive revival is for real, not allowing Brissett to get comfortable needs to be a goal.

Miami's offense overall has struggled through two games and didn't score a point against the Buffalo Bills.

It's a situation that should favor the Raider defense, and if they've truly improved, they should be able to put a lot of heat on Miami.

Final predictions

The Raiders are riding high, and based on the first two games, appear to be in a much better place than the Dolphins.

It wouldn't hurt to find more balance in the running game, but as long as the Raiders continue to show the form they've displayed so far, their strong start should continue.

Final score: 28-14 Raiders.

