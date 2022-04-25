Raiders Gained an 'Under-the-Radar' Piece in Mack Hollins

The Las Vegas Raiders' newest receiver could have a lot more to offer than what's on the surface.

Most observers might not have batted an eye when it was reported that former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins would be suiting up as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 28-year-old receiver has not made much noise thus far in his professional career, but there certainly is some value that comes with the signing.

Our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. caught up with "All Dolphins" reporter Alain Poupart to discuss what the Raiders will be getting in Hollins.

"His biggest role in terms of his playing time and the emphasis of [where] he really stood out would be on special teams, where he was a gunner," Poupart said. "But as a fourth, maybe even sometimes fifth wide receiver, the guy didn't put up big numbers, but he usually made the plays every time he was called upon.

"And Raider fans surely remember -- I would assume -- that December 2020 game at Allegiant Stadium when he caught the quote-unquote, 'face mask pass,' from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the waning seconds to set up the game-winning field goal for the Dolphins."

Poupart reflected on the season Hollins had in 2021.

"Last year, just to give you an example of how he came through, he only had 14 catches the entire year -- four of them went for touchdowns," Poupart said. "And I don't recall any glaring drops from him and, again, he was somebody who was low on the totem pole on the depth chart at wide receiver, but, again, he usually made the plays when they were there to be made. He had a 65-yard touchdown catch against the Jets, and, oh, by the way, he was named the captain on offense last year, which, again, gives you an idea of the sort of guy he is."

Poupart said he still believes the Dolphins could have used Hollins to their benefit going forward.

"He's like 6-4 and surely not afraid to throw his body around and part of why he plays special teams," Poupart said. "And in fact, he's mentioned in the past to us that he almost takes as much pleasure in making a big play on special teams as he does scoring a touchdown, so that tells you the kind of guy and the kind of player he is."

The full interview can be viewed in the video above.

