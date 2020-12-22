Previewing the Miami Dolphins Offense

The Miami Dolphins offense isn't flashy but has done well enough to complement their great defense

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to try to play spoiler this week when they take on the 9-5 Miami Dolphins at home.

While their defense has received a lot of credit for their success this season (and we’ll get into that soon), their offense has taken strides as well.

Bringing in former Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey as the new offensive coordinator, led to a strong start by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Still ranking seventh in QBR, Fitzpatrick had provided strong play for a Dolphins team that was 3-3 at their bye week after having only five wins last year.

However, head coach Brian Flores and the team decided that it was time to hand the reins to their top draft pick and future franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami since has gone 5-2 with Tagovailoa, and while he hasn’t recorded as many yards as Fitzpatrick, he hasn’t made many mistakes, sporting a 9:2 touchdown to interception total.

Both quarterbacks have benefited from a varied supporting cast that’s navigated injury throughout the season, especially when it comes to their running game.

Running back Matt Breida was brought in from a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, but his presumed starting role has instead been filled by second-year back Myles Gaskin.

With 121 carries and 726 yards from scrimmage, Gaskin has served as Miami’s lead back when healthy. When he isn’t though, combinations of Breida and rookie Salvon Ahmed have proved to be effective enough.

Miami’s receiving corps has also cycled through several injured players as well, with the main production coming from DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki.

It’s an offense without a lot of flashes, they’re sound fundamentally. With a defense as good as Miami’s has been, you don’t need a lot more than that.

