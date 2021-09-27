Peyton Barber Gives Raiders Running Game Life

In running back Josh Jacobs absence, Peyton Barber may be the answer that the Raiders need in the running game

To say that the Las Vegas Raiders didn't have success running the ball in the first of their 31-28 overtime win against the Miami Dolphins would likely be an understatement.

They struggled mightily, with the Raiders offensive line having almost no success getting a push, especially in the interior of the line of scrimmage.

It resulted in only 41 total rushing yards in the first half, but the rest of the game went very differently, and the majority of that was thanks to running back Peyton Barber.

Signed right before the start of the season after he had been let go from the Washington Football Team, Barber fueled the Raiders best rushing performance of the season so far.

He finished with 23 carries for a career high 111 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, along with three catches for 31 yards.

With Pro Bowl runner Josh Jacobs missing his second consecutive game, the Raiders need to find someone that can give their offense balance and support quarterback Derek Carr.

While Kenyan Drake would seemingly be the one to fill that spot, he hans't had more than 24 rushing yards in any of the Raiders first three games.

It presents an opportunity for Barber to grab a hold on a lasting place in the Raiders backfield, likely way more than fans would've expected after the news the team had picked him up.

They needed everything he gave against the Dolphins, though, and as long as Jacobs is dealing with injuries, he's earned the right to carry the rock for the Raiders moving forward.

