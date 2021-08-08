Raiders Opposing CBs No. 1: Xavien Howard

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now finish off looking at the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face this season with the man at No. 1: Miami Dolphins corner Xavien Howard.

A five-year NFL veteran, Howard has led the NFL in interceptions in two of the last three seasons.

That includes last year, when he had 10 interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

It was the first time the NFL had a player with at least 10 interceptions since 2007, when the now retired corner Antonio Cromartie had 10 for the San Diego Chargers.

Howard made First Team All-Pro last season for the first time, as well as his second Pro Bowl after limiting quarterbacks to a 48.3 QB rating when targeting him.

He also finished as the second-highest rated corner by Pro Football Focus last season, the highest rating of his career.

There is a chance, however, that Howard might not end up being on the Raiders schedule this year.

It was reported recently that Howard had requested a trade from the Dolphins, not long after he had wanted the team to give him a new contract.

If Miami grants his request, he could be traded to a team that the Raiders won't even play this year.

As of now, though, he remains in Miami, and until that changes, he will be the best cornerback the Raiders see this season.

