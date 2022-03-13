New Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi will be entering his first season as the offensive coordinator for an NFL franchise after serving in the league for more than a decade.

While this will be a new experience for the OC, Lombardi told the media on Friday that he was close to the organization before his recent hire.

Lombardi is the son of former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, who served as the Raiders' senior personnel executive from 1998 to 2007 and was a part of the Raiders' trip to Super Bowl XXXVII.

"I grew up a Raider," Mick Lombardi said. "My father and my mom, my brother, if you ask them what organization was most impactful during our time as a family, you probably would say the Raider organization. Obviously, my time with the Patriots was unbelievable. I can't thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, and that organization enough for my time there.

"But obviously when Josh [McDaniels] had the opportunity to come out here and interview, I was happy for him -- still was focused on my job in New England. Then obviously, when this opportunity came where he wanted to interview me for this position here [I was] very excited. I know it was a long process. He interviewed some great people. Then when the time came for me to come out here, I was very excited and very blessed to be part of this organization [with] Mr. Davis and everybody involved here."

It should be a gratifying reunion for Mick Lombardi and his family.

