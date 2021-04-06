Raiders Exhibit Featured at Discovery Children’s Museum

Children can experience a mini version of Allegiant Stadium at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas.

Raider Nation fans can get their young ones started early at a new exhibit at the Discovery Children’s Museum.

Located in the ECO City Gallery of the museum, the exhibit focuses on Silver and Black’s eco-friendly practices and careers within the organization.

Kids can role-play as coaches, players, referees, announcers, among other jobs. Visitors can build a model of Allegiant Stadium, play a game of football and practice their sportscasting skills.

The ECO City Gallery, located on the second floor of the museum, focuses on teaching, “kids learn what it takes to earn a paycheck and become contributing members of a community,” according to the Discovery Children’s Museum’s website.

“This interconnected city features many businesses kids are already familiar with – like Smiths and Wells Fargo. It’s also got its own mini–Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders!”

Tickets start at $12.50 for those who have a valid Nevada ID. General Admission is $14.50.

There are also memberships visitors can purchase at the museum or online.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

So, while Raider Nation waits for the new football season to begin in a couple of months, why not get the kids excited about the Raiders in a fun, educational way?

