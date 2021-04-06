NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Raiders Exhibit Featured at Discovery Children’s Museum

Children can experience a mini version of Allegiant Stadium at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas.
Author:
Publish date:

Raider Nation fans can get their young ones started early at a new exhibit at the Discovery Children’s Museum.

Located in the ECO City Gallery of the museum, the exhibit focuses on Silver and Black’s eco-friendly practices and careers within the organization.

Kids can role-play as coaches, players, referees, announcers, among other jobs. Visitors can build a model of Allegiant Stadium, play a game of football and practice their sportscasting skills.

The ECO City Gallery, located on the second floor of the museum, focuses on teaching, “kids learn what it takes to earn a paycheck and become contributing members of a community,” according to the Discovery Children’s Museum’s website.

“This interconnected city features many businesses kids are already familiar with – like Smiths and Wells Fargo. It’s also got its own mini–Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders!”

Tickets start at $12.50 for those who have a valid Nevada ID. General Admission is $14.50.

There are also memberships visitors can purchase at the museum or online.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

So, while Raider Nation waits for the new football season to begin in a couple of months, why not get the kids excited about the Raiders in a fun, educational way?

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_15362977_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders Exhibit Featured at Discovery Children’s Museum

Helmet Logo
The Black Hole+

Great Raiders RB Clem Daniels: Something Special

USATSI_13867600_168390101_lowres
News

NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Thomas Graham Jr.

USATSI_14247329_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Creed Humphrey

USATSI_15312303_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Raiders Tavern & Grill Officially Opens to the Public

Oakland Coliseum, Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports photo
The Black Hole+

Don Mosebar, Another Raiders Legend

USATSI_11181967_168390101_lowres (1)
News

LT Kolton Miller: “I Think We’re Continuing to Build”

USATSI_13509561_168390101_lowres
News

NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Levi Onwuzurike