Multiple Targets Key to Raiders Offense Efficiency

In the 26-17 victory against the Steelers, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw to nine different targets.

It’s important for every team to find what makes them efficient on offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Sunday that they can run an efficient offense even without a ground game.

Their key?

The utilization of multiple targets.

During the Raiders 26 to 17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr targeted nine receivers.

In total, Carr threw for 382 yards.

As is common for an effective Silver and Black offense, Carr and his offense got into a tempo and rhythm once a couple of passes clicked to different receivers.

Without a ground game, it took the offense close to two quarters to figure out how to create the open lanes on the field.

Yet, the very minimal presence of the ground game hurt more than a few times for the Silver and Black as the playbook shrunk to primary plays on the air.

By far the big highlight of the day for the Raiders offense was the 61-yard catch by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III down the middle of the field on 3rd and 10. After a couple of incompletions, Carr sent a long shot down the field, perfectly placed for his 2020 first-round pick.

Ruggs delivered helping bad the Raiders lead back to 9 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

With the performance the passing game showed today, the Raiders can only get better when running back Josh Jacobs is back healthy.

Raiders are 2-0 on the season.

