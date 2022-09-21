Raiders Must Find a Way for Davante Adams to Get the Ball

Breaking down what happened in the Week 2 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, another element of the game that stands out is how little wide receiver Davante Adams got the ball on Sunday.

The Silver and Black managed to target Adams just twice on Sunday. One for a touchdown and one other reception for a total of 12 yards.

It’s the first game Adams had less than three catches in a game since the 2017 season with the Green Bay Packers when they had to start backup quarterback Brett Hundley.

Adams did not talk to the media after the game on Sunday. He finally broke his silence on Instagram on Monday, saying, “I tell myself everyday ‘stick to the plan everything gon fall in place’”.

There was a clear issue with the offensive play calling and adjustments that weren’t made against the Cardinals which limited Adams's receptions.

However, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels took a different approach at the matter.

“Look, at the end of the day, we have to be producing no matter what the defense is doing it; whether we’re running it or throwing it,” McDaniels said after the game. “They chose to take Davante [Adams] away a little bit more, certainly than last week, than the Chargers did. That forced the ball to some other people.”

“You saw Mack [Hollins] had some success, and Hunter [Renfrow] and Darren [Waller] so the defense they get a vote whatever they choose to do, we got to be able to produce against it.”

Sure, the Silver and Black can’t rely on a single player but some alarms should be going off if Adams had his worst game yet since 2017, which happened under a backup quarterback.

