Risers and Fallers From Raiders Camp

As training camps across the NFL get underway, there are going to be plenty of reports about players who are standing out and those who are in danger of losing their spot.

That's the nature of competition in the NFL, and it's no different for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially with a new regime in place.

Pro Football Focus detailed in a new piece players who have seen their stocks rise and fall, a piece that includes the Raiders.

For the silver and black, the focus was on defense, where the Raiders haven't been above-average in points allowed since their last Super Bowl season in 2002.

One thing that the team has experimented with in helping them get back to a respectable level has been using cornerback Nate Hobbs on the outside.

As a rookie, Hobbs proved to be a revelation playing primarily out of the slot corner position, ranking 5th in Pro Football Focus's final corner rankings last season.

What hasn't been seen is if he can handle playing on the perimeter of the Raiders defense, but the Raiders already game him reps there in the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Nate’s done a good job all spring, all summer of really competing and is a very competitive guy,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said.

“You know, he’s worked at multiple spots. So we worked him outside last night and DP (Darius Phillips) was inside when he was there. So like I said, just really trying to give every guy an opportunity to compete at some of those different roles that they’re practicing in.”

It's also been reported that Hobbs has been competitive with wide receiver Davante Adams in camp, which in itself could be enough to show Hobbs could stick on the outside.

One player who has had a camp to forget so far is defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who hasn't practiced since July 27th.

Factors like dealing with injuries may be out of Ferrell's control, but it won't help him make the Raiders see he's someone who should be kept around past this season.

With the Raiders already having declined Ferrell's fifth-year option on his contract, he could very well already be living on borrowed time with the team.

It'll be up to him once he gets back on the field to show he can play a meaningful role this season, and earn his career a new lease on life.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin