Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Activated From Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders received some good news ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The club announced Saturday that cornerback Nate Hobbs has been activated from the injured reserve list.

Hobbs has been out since suffering a hand injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The second-year pro was off to a hot start this season, recording a combined 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a sack in just the first five games.

Hobbs started in nine of 15 games last season, having registered 74 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, four QB hits, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, an interception and a sack.

He was named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team for his efforts.

The young cornerback was a four-year starter at the University of Illinois (missed three games of his senior year due to injury), where he earned All-Big 10 honorable mention honors in his junior season.

Hobbs was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Along with this transaction, the Raiders have also placed guard Lester Cotton Sr. on the IR. They have also upgraded defensive tackle Kyle Peko from the practice squad.

Peko has played for the Raiders in Week 10 and Week 12, only having recorded three tackles so far.

Hobbs and Peko will have opportunities to play on Sunday in what will be a critical game for a Raiders team that will be looking to improve upon their two-game win streak.

