Break-Out Candidate: Nate Hobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders 2021 5th round pick Nate Hobbs has surprised many in playing well enough to enter the season as a potential starter

We've gone over a number of players on the Las Vegas Raiders who are in a position to have bounce-back seasons in 2021.

With the season now only a week away, it's time to look at Las Vegas Raiders who could potentially break out this year.

When the Raiders drafted cornerback Nate Hobbs in the 5th round of this year's draft, the thought that he could enter the season as a starter would at the time have probably been seen as unlikely.

The absence of veteran corner Nevin Lawson, who will miss the first two games of the regular season due to a suspension, created an opportunity for Hobbs to get more playing time.

Based on the results he showed in the preseason, Hobbs may be able to turn that opportunity into a role as the Raiders starting nickel back.

He got started with having a sack in the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the second game against the Los Angeles Rams, Hobbs made a great play in snagging an interception.

He also made his presence felt in the run game and blowing up multiple other plays, showing the different ways he's able to affect the game.

A corner with that kind of versatile skill set would be valuable on any defense, but especially for a Raiders unit in desperate need of playmakers on the back end.

The team's brass has made it clear that the best players will play regardless of pedigree, making it an ideal environment for Hobbs to succeed.

Hobbs already defied plenty of expectations just for being in the position he's in now. It would only make sense if he were to continue to do so once the regular season begins.

