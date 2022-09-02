Skip to main content

Nate Hobbs Thankful for Teammates for “Polishing” His Game

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is thankful for his veteran wide receiver among others for "polishing" his game up.

As a team, normally the offense cheers on the defense and vise versa.

Sometimes, the practice on the field can be a benefit to all.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been working on polishing up his game during training camp and pre-season.

Some of the improvements he’s made over the past couple of months is due to how good some of his wide receivers on the offense are… such as wide receiver Davante Adams.

"He's, if not the best, one of the best players – not even just receivers, players in this league," Hobbs said. "If you want to play at a high level and that's my opponent I get to matchup with, why not get those reps?”

It’s not just Adams he gives credit to. It’s a pretty solid list.

"I can't give thanks enough to him, DC [Derek Carr], whether it's Darren [Waller], Hunter [Renfrow], Tae [Davante Adams], T-Billy [Tyron Johnson] – every receiver,” Hobbs said. “Our receiving corps is pretty good. ... They're amazing. They got my game more polished."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hobbs work is definitely being noticed by his coaching staff.

Jason Simmons, the Silver and Blacks defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator, says it’s only just the tip of the ice burg.

"He wants to compete. That's the one thing about Nate that nobody can ever question, his competitive spirit," Simmons said. "We see Nate as a football player. That's why you see Nate being moved around to utilize multiple positions. He's also an aggressive player. He's a competitive player. He wants to do more. He wants to learn; he is a true spark."

Meanwhile Hobbs says it’s all about the repetition. The more reps he gets, the better he gets.

"I don't think anybody has done anything by just being confident at it. You've got to get more experience and reps at it," Hobbs said. "I'm not going to say too much, but I'm definitely going to do my thing."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_18869038_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Josh McDaniels press 8_31-6
Silver & Black

Josh McDaniels Talks Las Vegas Raiders Post Cuts

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Bilal Nichols-1
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Bilal Nichols talks Silver and Black D

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
DJ Turner
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders DJ Turner Excited to Contribute

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
John Simpson
Silver & Black

John Simpson is Ready for Year Three with the Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Raiders indoor field Chase Garbers 7_26-1
News

Raiders Reveal Practice Squad Additions For 2022-23 Season

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18930987_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Hard Work and Versatility Paved the Way for Raiders WR DJ Turner

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_18932565_168390101_lowres
News

The Work Can Begin Now That the 53-Man Roster is Set

By Hikaru Kudo