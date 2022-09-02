Nate Hobbs Thankful for Teammates for “Polishing” His Game

As a team, normally the offense cheers on the defense and vise versa.

Sometimes, the practice on the field can be a benefit to all.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been working on polishing up his game during training camp and pre-season.

Some of the improvements he’s made over the past couple of months is due to how good some of his wide receivers on the offense are… such as wide receiver Davante Adams.

"He's, if not the best, one of the best players – not even just receivers, players in this league," Hobbs said. "If you want to play at a high level and that's my opponent I get to matchup with, why not get those reps?”

It’s not just Adams he gives credit to. It’s a pretty solid list.

"I can't give thanks enough to him, DC [Derek Carr], whether it's Darren [Waller], Hunter [Renfrow], Tae [Davante Adams], T-Billy [Tyron Johnson] – every receiver,” Hobbs said. “Our receiving corps is pretty good. ... They're amazing. They got my game more polished."

Hobbs work is definitely being noticed by his coaching staff.

Jason Simmons, the Silver and Blacks defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator, says it’s only just the tip of the ice burg.

"He wants to compete. That's the one thing about Nate that nobody can ever question, his competitive spirit," Simmons said. "We see Nate as a football player. That's why you see Nate being moved around to utilize multiple positions. He's also an aggressive player. He's a competitive player. He wants to do more. He wants to learn; he is a true spark."

Meanwhile Hobbs says it’s all about the repetition. The more reps he gets, the better he gets.

"I don't think anybody has done anything by just being confident at it. You've got to get more experience and reps at it," Hobbs said. "I'm not going to say too much, but I'm definitely going to do my thing."

