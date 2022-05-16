Should the Raiders Go For Ndamukong Suh

The Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly in the mix for DT Ndamukong Suh.

The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make this summer regarding their defensive line.

With the additions of Vernon Butler, Matthew Butler, Kyle Peko, Andrew Billings, and Neil Farrell Jr., along with the return of Johnathan Hankins, there certainly is no shortage of competition at the interior D-line positions.

As if that wasn't enough, the Raiders are reportedly in the hunt for one of the league's best premiere tackles to join its group upfront.

According to Cleveland Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders have interest in five-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

The 6-4, 313-pound free agent has dominated NFL offensive lines for over a decade.

Suh was drafted with the second overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and went on to win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He spent five seasons in Detroit, where he notched four Pro Bowl appearances (three straight from 2012 to 2014) and three first-team AP All-Pro honors.

In the 2015 offseason, the Miami Dolphins signed Suh to a six-year $114-million contract with a $60-million guarantee, making him the highest-paid defensive player of all time.

He would be released by the franchise in 2017.

Suh then played one season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he contributed to a trip to what was his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The defensive tackle spent three seasons with Tampa Bay, where he was finally able to win a Super Bowl ring in the 2020 season.

Suh has not missed a game due to injury in his 12-year NFL career. He's totaled 70.5 sacks, 590 combined tackles, 212 quarterback hits, and 38 passes defended in that span. The Hall of Fame 2010s Team member has started in every NFL game he's ever appeared in.

Las Vegas already has added some big names this offseason, and the potential signing of Suh would all but solidify the Raiders' organization's right to the best 2022 offseason in the league.

That would be quite the feat for the Raiders' first-year General Manager Dave Ziegler.

