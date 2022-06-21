Skip to main content

Ndamukong Suh Likes Idea of Suiting Up For the Silver and Black

NFL veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said he likes the thought of playing for the Las Vegas Raiders while on ESPN2's "NFL Live."

The hypothetical idea of NFL star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh packing up and heading to Las Vegas has been tossed around quite a bit this off-season.

On paper, the Raiders' defense is the best it has looked in years, and the addition of one of the greatest defensive tackles of all time would likely make the Silver and Black the clear-cut favorites to win the AFC West.

The fantasy moved closer to a legitimate possibility on Monday when the five-time Pro Bowler said he liked the idea of playing in Sin City on ESPN2's "NFL Live."

This followed Suh's statement that he would not be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

"How about the Raiders?" ESPN's Mina Kimes asked Suh. "$20 million in cap space right now, rebuilt office ... an interior defensive line, to me, jumps out as a real need on this team because, of course, you got Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones on the outside; what do you think?"

Suh's response: "I like it to be honest with you. Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby -- I was exchanging messages with him the other day -- it's an interesting opportunity for sure. We'll see where it kind of ends up, but that AFC West is very, very tough, which should be fun. [If] you get out of that, you're almost destined to get to the Super Bowl."

Suh has totaled 590 tackles, 38 passes defensed, 212 quarterback hits, and 70.5 sacks in his 12-year career. He won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay and has been voted to three All-Pro first teams to go along with his five Pro Bowl selections.

The veteran defensive tackle also expressed interest in the Raiders' division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, while on "NFL Live."

Regardless of where he goes, one mission is on Suh's mind.

"[I want to] play football [and] have an opportunity to go play for another ring," Suh said.

If the 6-4, 313-pound free agent will truly be leaving Tampa Bay, his next destination would be his fifth transition to a new roster.

Perhaps Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler has one last remarkable move he wants to make to cap off what has been a very impressive first off-season at the helm of the Silver and Black.

