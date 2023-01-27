Raider Rookie Evaluations: Neil Farrell Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. appeared in just nine games for the Silver and Black this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't get the rookie campaign they may have hoped for from defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. this season.

Farrell's NFL debut was prolonged due to an early-season shoulder injury, hindering his season from the get-go.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick out of LSU didn't take the field until Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs when he recorded his first career NFL tackle.

In the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, Farrell earned a quarterback hit but nothing more.

He followed it up with a two-tackle performance against the New Orleans Saints when he saw a season-high 31 snaps on defense.

The following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Farrell posted a season-high three combined tackles, including his only tackle for loss on the year.

Farrell was then inactive for four of the Raiders' next six games.

He returned to post two combined tackles in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that would be the last of the rookie's tackles for the season. He earned one quarterback hit in the final game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Farrell finished the year with 12 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

It would not be a surprise if Las Vegas looks for additions on the interior defensive line this off-season. Things won't get any easier for Farrell if this is to happen, as he will need to display his value in training camp.

