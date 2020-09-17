SI.com
RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Cornerback Nevin Lawson Roster

Jairo Alvarado

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the signing of cornerback Nevin Lawson to the active 53-man roster.

The move comes in after the Raiders secondary struggled in week one against a good Panthers offense.

Rookie cornerback Damon Arnette was beaten on a double-move by Robby Anderson, which led to a 75-yard touchdown in the second half.

Bringing reinforcements into that secondary should help the youngster develop into becoming the lock-down corner on the other side of Trayvon Mullen.

The seven-year veteran is coming into his second season with the Raiders after spending the first five years with the Detroit Lions, where the Lions selected him in the fourth-round (133rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In 2019, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound cornerback had appeared in 11 games and made five starts with the Raiders, recording 23 tackles, 19 solo, and five passes defended.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived safety, Dallin Leavitt. Leavitt signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in 2018.

Leavitt did not appear in the Raiders’ week one victory over Carolina on Sunday due to serving a one-game suspension for using a helmet as a weapon in the season finale against the Denver Broncos last season.

Leavitt is expected to return as a member of the practice squad.

Bringing back Lawson should help the Raiders secondary as they host Drew Brees and the Saints next Monday night in Las Vegas, without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The Saints still have Emmanuel Sanders, who the Raiders know from his time in Denver, and Alvin Kamara, the versatile running back.

