Patriots Bill Belichick Impressed by Raiders Facilities

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels former boss is in town and he's impressed with the football facilities the Silver and Black have to offer.
The last week of the NFL preseason brings with us the reunion of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

McDaniels was the longtime offensive coordinator for Belichick in New England before accepting the Silver and Black’s new head coach job this past offseason.

When Belichick arrived at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday morning, he was in awe of what he saw.

"It's a great environment, looking forward to being in the stadium," Belichick said. "Of course, we come back out here in the regular season, but it certainly looks like they're ready for football. Their stadium looks good, facility looks good and they got a good team – and a good coach and a good staff."

Belichick continued to call it, “the Taj Mahal of football facilities.”

Not that Raiders fans want or need any approval from Belichick but it does say something when a longtime veteran head coach of the NFL, former boss of the Raiders' current head coach is amazed at the facilities the Silver and Black has to offer.

The tools are here to succeed. The Raiders have made positive progress since arriving in the middle of the desert.

The Silver and Black have one more game to prepare for the 2022 regular season.

