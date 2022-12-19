Recap from Raiders 30-24 Win

The Las Vegas Raiders took advantage of one of the biggest end of game mistakes ever to keep their season alive

When New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a 34-yard touchdown inside of four minutes left to go in the game to put the Pats ahead, it felt like the same movie we've seen many times this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders once again had fallen apart in the second half of a game they led 17-3 at halftime, and their season was going to be over as a result.

But just like that, it wasn't.

The Raiders were able to score on a 30-yard TD pass from quarterback Derek Carr to wide receiver Keelan Cole, looking like they caught a break as Cole's foot looked like it could've been out of bounds on the catch.

At the least, the game seemed to be headed to overtime, but then the Patriots made quite possibly the most inexplicable end of game play this writer has ever seen.

On a Stevenson run on the final play of the game, the RB lateraled to receiver Jakobi Myers, who then tried to toss the ball back to QB Mac Jones.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones essentially intercepted it, and then stiff-armed Jones on his way for a game-ending fumble return for a touchdown.

So often, it seemed the breaks have been destined to go against the Raiders, victims of opponents making the plays to win while they consistently came up short.

For one week at least, lady luck decided to finally smile on the silver and black, and have kept their season alive as a result with an astounding 30-24 win.

