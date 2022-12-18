Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get head coach Josh McDaniels a feel-good win as they prepare to face the New England Patriots

In order to get over their most recent loss, the Las Vegas Raiders will have to beat the team helmed by arguably the greatest coach in NFL history.

It's never easy having to out navigate the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, and the Raiders will need to lean on these keys to the game to pull out a win.

Utilize your full arsenal of weapons on offense

The Raiders will be getting two of their core pieces back this week with tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow being activated off injured reserve.

The Raiders may very well need them to take a significant work load, because the Patriots defense will be focused on running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Davante Adams.

The hallmark of a Belichick coached defense is that they don't let your best player beat them.

If they're able to slow Jacobs and Adams in any way, the Raiders will need their returning stars to make up the difference.

Be efficient

Going right along with not trying to force the ball to one or two players, the Raiders can't afford to stall on offense.

If the Los Angeles Rams were capable of taking advantage of a slow second-half performance, the Raiders could be in trouble.

The Patriots can boast a top-10 defense, and they can't afford to waste drives.

Final Score: Patriots 24, Raiders 17

