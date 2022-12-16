X-Factors for Raiders vs. Patriots

These are the players and patterns that could play a major role in who comes out on top between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots have seen production from unexpected sources this season.

It's those kind of variables that could end up swinging the game between the two teams when they face off in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Darren Waller/Hunter Renfrow

For the first time since early in the season, the Raiders will have their full complement of weapons on offense to utilize.

That comes as tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have been activated off of Injured Reserve.

Renfrow hasn't played since Week 9, and Waller has been out even longer, being gone since Week 5.

With how much success the Raiders offense has seen playing primarily through running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Davante Adams, it will be interesting to watch how Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels re-incorporates them back into the offense.

Marcus Jones

The Patriots rookie cornerback has flashed big-time playmaking ability over the past few weeks.

Jones has made an impact in all phases of the game, having a punt return touchdown, an interception and a touchdown catch in the Patriots last four games.

Having that kind of versatility makes Jones a player that has to be accounted for whenever he's on the field, considering you never know when he might get the ball.

It also makes special teams a priority with Jones return ability, which could just as easily change the game if he gets an open lane.

