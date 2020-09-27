Las Vegas Raiders Need to Find Consistency in Their Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been struggling this season and it was no different against the New England Patriots.

In the 36-20 loss to the Patriots, the Silver and Black defense could not find any consistency on the field.

The Raiders defense allowed 250 rushing yards and 162 passing yards. While the Las Vegas defense was more successful in stopping the passing game today, the rushing defense was lacking.

Part of the blame is due to the loss of tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Nicholas Kwiatkoski.

But still, there are absolutely zero excuses for how the Raiders played on the field today.

Take Trayvon Mullen, for example. He had a good start by breaking up a couple of passes early in the game. Since then, his targets have walked all over him. Running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel both beat him in coverage.

Speaking of Michel, it took him only seven carries to go over 100 yards. Michel had nine carries for 117 total rushing yards in the game, averaging 13 yards per carry.

Michel had never averaged more than seven yards per carry in a single game of his career.

A running back whose purpose is to create options for third down instead is becoming a first and second down rushing option because the Silver and Black defense collapsed on itself.

That’s an issue.

As a reminder, the Raiders didn’t allow a single point in the first quarter. In fact, the first possession was a three-and-out, the second possession was a punt and the third was an interception by Johnathan Abram.

The problem isn’t the fact that the Raiders can’t defend. They just struggled to execute in Foxborough.

With the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs coming up on their schedule before their bye week, the Silver and Black must reorganize their defense and find consistency if they want to go back to their winning ways.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1