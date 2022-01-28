Skip to main content
Player(s)
Carson Strong, Mac Jones
Team(s)
New England Patriots, Nevada Wolf Pack

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Carson Strong

The Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong could be an intriguing pick in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of the biggest evolutions in the NFL over the last decade has been the change from teams prioritizing pocket passers to looking at more mobile quarterbacks. 

More traditional quarterbacks can still find ways to succeed, though, as evidenced by the season that New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones just had. 

Nevada QB Carson Strong fits into this category and has been able to put up big numbers. 

The back-to-back Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year was able to marry high passing volume and efficiency very effectively over the last two seasons.

Each of the last two years, Strong has completed more than 70 percent of his passes for a combined 7,044 yards and 63 touchdowns. 

Having a six-game stretch where he attempted 50 or more passes last season, it can't hurt Strong for scouts to know his arm has already experienced an NFL-caliber workload. 

Strong has a big arm that was put to good effect in Nevada's air raid-style offense, showing good downfield accuracy.

He's quick with his decision-making and doesn't often put the ball in harm's way when he has a clean pocket to work with. 

The problem is that when the pocket breaks down, Strong has a tendency to force the ball to avoid a sack, a trait that can lead to bad things in the NFL. 

It's from that lack of mobility that comes Strong's biggest drawbacks, as he's not a quarterback who can be relied on to make plays off-schedule and easily elude pressure. 

That could push Strong down the board among teams looking for a QB, but his arm talent, accuracy, and amount of pre-snap responsibility he handled at Nevada shows good qualities that can be developed. 

If Strong can land with a team that can offer an effective running game and good protection, his best traits could shine through. 

