Previewing the New England Patriots Offense

Sans former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots offense has declined sharply from last season

It could be argued that the 2021 NFL season was one of the best years that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels had as a offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

With a rookie quarterback, he was able to put together the league's sixth-best scoring offense.

Now that he's gone? Well, the Patriots offense has taken a nosedive in most key areas.

They're scoring around six less points per game than they did last season, and are bottom-third in the NFL in total yards per game.

QB Mac Jones hasn't benefitted from the downgrade in play-calling, having missed three games due to injury and throwing only seven touchdowns to eight interceptions.

It's led to most of the Patriots receivers not having big roles as a by-product, with no one having more than 58 catches on the team.

That leading receiver isn't even a wideout, as running back Rhamondre Stevenson has stepped up to be their most consistent source of offense.

He's totaled 1,127 yards from scrimmage this season, but did have to exit the Patriots win on Monday against the Arizona Cardinals due to injury.

If the injury hampers him in practice this week, then the Patriots would likely hope that their other starting RB Damien Harris could return from his own injury.

Regardless, the Raiders defense won't have to worry about dealing with many game-breakers when they play on Sunday.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin