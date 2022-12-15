Previewing the New England Patriots Defense

If the New England Patriots make the playoffs, it will be because their defense has continued to remain among the upper class of the NFL

The New England Patriots may no longer be the measuring stick of the NFL, but when it comes to putting together a formidable defense, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn't lost his touch.

That's as New England is currently in the playoff picture, mainly from their defense being top-six in the league in both total yards and points allowed.

They're top-five in the NFL in takeaways, have a top-10 pass defense and can boast about having given up the least amount of rushing touchdowns in the league this season.

Quite frankly, there aren't many areas where they haven't been among the NFL's best.

Linebacker Matthew Judon is tied for the league-lead with 14.5 sacks, with running-mate Josh Uche not far behind with 10 of his own.

LB and leading tackle Ja'Whaun Bentley is in the midst of a career-year with 87 total tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Where New England offers their most depth is in their secondary, where they have several players who could probably take even bigger roles on other teams.

Safety Devin McCourty has continued being the veteran leader for his team while being the team's second-leading tackler and recording two interceptions.

Cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jonathan Jones have formed a potent duo, while versatile defensive backs like Kyle Dugger are capable of lining up all over the field.

If there's anyone who can could diagnose this defense, though, it would likely be Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels from his time as New England's offensive coordinator.

