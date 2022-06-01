Patriots Blocked Assistant Coach from Interviewing with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were close to hiring yet another assistant coach from the New England Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders requested to interview New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley to a similar role but were blocked by the New England Patriots.

After the hiring of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, he received the blessings from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for hiring any of his former and current assistants.

McDaniels took those blessings to heart and started constructing his coaching staff with familiar faces that were currently or once with the Patriots organization, but was blocked from speaking to one particular assistant.

“Tight ends coach Nick Caley’s role seems to be a little in flux,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported. “I’d expect he’ll have more responsibility in ’22. The Patriots blocked Caley from talking to the Raiders, and his role in New England this fall could dictate whether he stays put or goes to Las Vegas in ’23.”

Caley, who served as the Patriots tight ends and fullback coach last season, was denied the right to interview with the Raiders coaching staff. He has often been viewed as a potential offensive coordinator in the future and he admitted that it’s a goal of his during a press conference last month.

When asked last week whether he’d like to become an NFL offensive coordinator, Caley said, “Sure, absolutely — that’s a goal of mine.”

The Patriots pipeline began when the Raiders hired former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their general manager.

Ziegler would be one of the main reasons why the Raiders hired McDaniels as their franchise head coach.

And as soon as McDaniels was hired, he began poaching coaches who worked directly with him on the offensive side of the ball, starting with former wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and offensive assistant Bo Hardegree.

Lombardi becomes the Raiders new offensive coordinator, Bricillo retains his position as an offensive line coach and Hardegree becomes the teams new quarterbacks coach.

McDaniels’ coaching staff will also feature two former Patriots coaches on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was with the Patriots in multiple roles from 2009 to 2014, and spent last season with the New York Giants in the same role.

Senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan joins the Raiders after spending last season as the Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker coach; he was the Patriots’ linebackers coach for the first four years of the Bill Belichick era from 2000-03.

Ryan returns to the Silver and Black, he was hired as the Raiders defensive coordinator in 2004 after his stint with the Patriots.

Adding Caley to the Raiders coaching staff may have been a great acquisition this offseason, there’s a chance he may join the Raiders coaching staff, if there are uncertainties of his future roles in New England.

