Previewing the New England Patriots Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders won’t be getting a break this week after their win against the New Orleans Saints.

They’ll have to head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots.

It’s not your father’s Patriots team though. Gone is longtime franchise face Tom Brady at quarterback.

In that spot now resides former MVP winner and Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton.

You wouldn’t think a quarterback with an MVP on his resume would be available to sign.

For Newton though, injuries marred the end of his tenure in Carolina and led to him being released by the team earlier this year.

Now in New England though, he looks a lot closer to his MVP form than he has in some time.

Through the first two games he’s completed over 71 percent of his passes for 552 yards and a touchdown.

He’s also the Patriots leading rusher so far with 26 carries for 122 yards and four scores.

It certainly seems that Newton has had no trouble acclimating to his new surroundings.

It helps of course to have Bill Belichick as your coach, but he deserves credit for showing he can still be a difference maker in this league.

It helps when you have difference makers around you though.

It was thought that New England’s level of skill talent wasn’t that great, but so far, they’ve been good enough to field a top-ten offense.

They have a versatile stable of running backs to rely on, as most Patriots teams usually have.

Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead form a core of backs with different skill sets that the Patriots can mix and match.

When it comes to the receivers, you still have old reliable in veteran slot man Julian Edelman.

Coming off of recording a career high 179 yards, the 33-year-old looks like he’ll be a significant challenge for the Raiders secondary.

Factor in former first round pick N’Keal Harry being finally healthy, and this Patriots offense should present another big challenge for the Raiders defense.

