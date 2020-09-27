SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Hikaru Kudo

Happy game day Raider fans!

The Silver and Black are over on the east coast today, as they play the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

TV: CBS

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Kick-Off: 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT

Today’s game will be broadcast on CBS. KLAS-TV (8 News Now) is the local CBS provider in Las Vegas. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In Foxborough, Mass, WBZ is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listing and cable provider for specific channel details.

For those located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game. Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will also be running a game thread throughout today’s game. Stay tuned right here for the latest updates on the Raiders at Patriots.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Defense is Struggling

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is struggling. The secondary specifically needs to step up if they want to maintain their winning ways.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Byrdman007

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

This entire live game thread will keep you updated from the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the New England Patriots game presented by Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week 3

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven answers each week your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Prediction

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven's writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions between the Raiders and Patriots.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Raidernation4life

Close Look at Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Here's what the Las Vegas Raiders will need to do to leave New England with a win on today

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Previewing the New England Patriots Offense

The new look Patriots haven't missed a beat on offense to start the season, and will be another strong test for the Raiders

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Week Three

The Las Vegas Raiders will be down several starters for their next game against the New England Patriots

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Black Hole: Good, Bad, and Ugly with Las Vegas Raiders V

In our weekly Black Hole article discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly with the Las Vegas Raiders we take you inside the Silver and Black.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Daniel Carlson Delivers for Second Week in a Row

Placekicker Daniel Carlson delivered for the Raiders for a second week in a row. Carlson has improved from last season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind