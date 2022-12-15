Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders had a few players go down last week and are optimistic they can return for Sunday’s game.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) started their preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots (7-6) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Following yet another self-destructing second half, which resulted in a loss, the Raiders also lost a few key players to injuries.

The Silver and Black had a few extra days of rest following the Thursday night game, but if players don’t return on time, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels feels he has plenty of guys ready to step in if their name is called.

"Obviously, every coach would love to have every guy healthy. It's just not the nature of this game," said McDaniels before Wednesday’s practice. "And I think we've had a lot of guys step in and play very well when they've had their opportunities, and that'll continue to happen."

Guard Alex Bars and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were non-participants on Wednesday's practice session as they are both dealing with knee injuries.

Running back Josh Jacobs started the week as a limited participant as he deals with a quad and hand injury, which he suffered last week.

Also limited were guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist), guard Dylan Parham (knee), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip), cornerback Sam Webb (illness) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who missed Thursday's game with a fibula injury.

As for the Patriots, they had their fair share of injuries during last week’s game, as they also saw a lot of key players go down with injuries.

Cornerback Jack Jones (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) all went down during Monday’s game, and were listed as non-participants on Wednesday’s practice.

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) was also a non-participant on Wednesday’s practice after missing last week’s game.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to the team as a limited participant.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), tackle Yodny Cajuste(calf/back), long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), running back Damien Harris (thigh), and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) were all limited in practice.

The Raiders will host the Patriots back home at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

