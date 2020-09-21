SI.com
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Hikaru Kudo

It’s Week 2 and the Raiders are home to host the Saints in their historic home opener on prime time.

While today’s historic home opener will not allow fans inside of Allegiant Stadium, there are still plenty of ways to catch the game.

TV: ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 p.m. PDT/8:15 p.m. EDT

Tonight’s game will be broadcast primetime on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Tonight will be one of four prime time games the Raiders will play this season.

In addition, tonight’s game marks the 50 anniversary of Monday Night Football.

Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

Please note: Most cable providers will require customers to purchase a “sports package” in order to watch ESPN. Please check with your cable provider for more details.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

For the historic home opener, legendary head coach Tom Flores will join Musburger and Kennedy in the booth. Flores is joining the crew tonight after an invitation from Raiders owner Mark Davis.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will also be running a game thread throughout today’s game. Stay tuned right here for the latest updates on the Raiders vs Saints.

