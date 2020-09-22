Las Vegas Raiders Capitalized on the New Orleans Saints

The Raiders disrupted the Saints mentally, and it cost them to make critical penalties on the field.

Many would have said the Raiders would be the less disciplined team heading to Monday night and not the Saints.

The Raiders have been victims of unbiased calls and have been charged with the most penalties in seasons.

But there was a change of narrative as the Raiders and Saints closed out week two.

The Raiders overcame the adversity of starting slow, and when they did pick it up, they began attacking the secondary of the Saints.

Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs III, and Bryan Edwards all forced huge pass-interference calls.

Saints’ Dion Jordan was called for a horse-collar tackle against Josh Jacobs, that gave the Raiders an automatic first-down to help them run the clock longer in the second half.

The Saints penalties kept the Raiders alive in critical moments throughout the whole game, including the late pass-interference call that set the Raiders up with a first down that ultimately led the Raiders to run down the clock move upfield to score a late field-goal to seal the win.

The Saints were called for ten penalties netting for 129 yards on Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Compared to Raiders three penalties for 13 yards, the most costly call seemed to be a holding call by Richie Incognito, who aggravated an Achilles injury in that series.

The Saints carried over the mistakes from a week ago to Las Vegas, as the Saints were called for six penalties costing them 199 yards in week one against the Bucs.

Things are not looking good for the Saints, as they have the most penalty yardage closing into the first two games of the season and not the Raiders.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New England Patriots next Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: New England -6.5

