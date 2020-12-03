Previewing the New York Jets Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has a prime chance to get back on track against the New York Jets poor defense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense surprisingly sputtered against an Atlanta Falcons defense that going in was ranked 25th in the league in points allowed.

Granted, head coach Jon Gruden did say himself that the Falcons were the best 3-7 team he'd ever seen. I don’t know if he could say the same though for the winless Jets and their defense.

Currently ranked 29th in the league giving up 29.3 points a game, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' unit has taken a hard fall from its league ranking of 16th last season.

A good amount of that likely has to do with no longer employing All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Traded this offseason due to wanting out of New York because the Jets wouldn’t sign him to an extension, Adams' absence takes away one of the few dynamic talents the Jets could rely on.

Add in the fact that Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out of this season due to COVID-19 concerns, and the Jets are down the two best defensive players on their roster.

The young piece they could have potentially is defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the former third overall pick who leads the team with five sacks.

Other than Williams, there’s not much else that stands out.

Cornerback Pierre Desir leads the team with three interceptions, which is nearly a quarter of the 13 turnovers the defense has generated in total.

Likewise, with sacks, they have a lowly total of 18, which is tied for the seventh-worst total in the league.

For the Raiders' offense, they can’t waste time in getting back on track. Facing the Jets with a defense like this should provide that opportunity in the most important stretch of their season.

