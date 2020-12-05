Final Injury Reports for Raiders, Jets

The final injury reports have been released for the Las Vega Raiders and the New York Jets

Gameday is almost here again for the Las Vegas Raiders as they get ready to take on the league 0-11 New York Jets.

They will have to do so without star running back Josh Jacobs, however, as head coach Jon Gruden announced he will not play with an ankle injury.

Along. With Jacobs, the Raiders Friday injury report confirmed that both safety Jonathan Abram and defensive tackle Maliek Collins will both be out as well.

Abram didn’t practice all week with a knee injury while Collins also never practiced while dealing with a hamstring.

Three other players have designations for the game, with cornerbacks Isaiah Johnson and Trayvon Mullen and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst all questionable.

For the Jets, they only have three designations, all on the offensive line.

Lineman Alex Lewis is out with something non-injury related while George Fant and Pat Elflein are questionable with knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell is also slated to return after missing the last two games being on the team’s COVID-19 list.

The biggest name on this list belongs to the Raiders of course with Josh Jacobs. One of the league’s leading rushers, it will be a significant loss for the Raiders' offense.

Devontae Booker has proved very effective as a backup averaging 5.5 yards a carry. Still, the lack of Jacobs volume will likely mean a heavy throwing day for Derek Carr.

The Jets do have the 30th ranked pass defense in the NFL. Even with Jacobs, it would’ve been necessary for the Raiders to exploit that.

Now that he’s out, it seems like an almost certainty.

