Las Vegas Raiders Have Needs at Deep Draft Positions
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday.
The Raiders hold the No. 13 overall selection and are in a good spot to grab a talented player after a second-half turnaround.
This draft is heavy at the top, with several quarterbacks and offensive weapons expected to go before the Raiders make their selection. Because of this, they are well-positioned to grab a defensive player who could fall.
They could also land one of the top offensive linemen in the class, as that is one of the deepest position groups in this year’s draft.
NFL Network’s Peter Schrager put out a mock a few days ago and had nine offensive linemen selected in the first round, including the Raiders selecting Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones had eight offensive linemen in his most recent mock, with the Raiders also selecting Fashanu.
Seeing as the Raiders have a need to fill at right tackle right now and for the next couple of seasons, an offensive lineman makes a lot of sense at No. 13. The Raiders must find the best fit for their team and should not just pick any name on the board, however.
The Raiders could also go with a cornerback with their pick. There are plenty of excellent defensive backs in this class who fit what Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham want.
The top-two cornerbacks in this class are arguably Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell. Arnold fits what Graham likes in a defensive back, smart and technically proficient. Mitchell fits what Pierce likes in a defensive back: twitchy, explosive, and competitive.
Of course, the draft has more rounds than just the first one. The Raiders could add plenty of talented offensive linemen and defensive backs throughout the draft.
Some of those offensive linemen include Houston’s Patrick Paul, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan and BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia. Some defensive backs include Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa, Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter and Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
The Raiders ended the 2023 season in a fortunate position. They just missed the playoffs but landed inside the top 15 of the draft order.
Where they currently sit, the Raiders can grab one of the top players on the board at either of their biggest positions of need, setting themselves up nicely for the future.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
